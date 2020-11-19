Evelyn May “Sally” Lamson, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn May “Sally” Lamson, 89, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley, Howland.

She was born at home on Eagle Creek Rd on January 6, 1931 daughter of the late George P. and Lena (Winans) Udall.

She was married to Walter Paul Lamson on October 23, 1954. After 38 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on November 27, 1992.



Sally, a 1949 graduate of Leavittsburg High School, was very active in her church and community.

She loved working as an educational assistant at Trumbull County Children’s Services for 23 years.

She was a member of the First Community Church of Leavittsburg where she enjoyed her work as Sunday School Superintendent.

She was a 4-H advisor for 28 years and her daughters’ Girl Scout leader for ten years.

Sally enjoyed camping, traveling, crocheting and sewing.



She is survived by brother, George L. Udall of Leavittsburg; daughters, Mary (Gordon) Pixler of Montgomery, Texas, Gail (Mark) Matthews of Westlake, Lynn (Jim) Mayes of Johnson City, Tennessee and Carol (Dave) Robison of Leavittsburg; stepdaughters, Joyce Eckhard of Kinsman and Sue (Bob) Prox of Warren; eight grandchildren and five stepgrandchildren. Sally’s numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren were always sure to bring a smile to her face.



She is preceded in death by brothers, Arthur (infant), Lyle and Carl and a sister, Lylia (age 2).



Private services will be held.

She will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any donations in Sally’s memory may be made to the First Community Church of Leavittsburg.

