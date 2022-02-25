NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn I. Stillwagon, 95, of Niles, Ohio passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at Lake Vista Nursing Home.

She was born July 5, 1926, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Cecil and Irene May Gray.

Evelyn was a graduate of Cortland High School.

She married Rodney W. Stillwagon who preceded her in death October 26, 1993.

She volunteered at the Niles Senior Center and enjoyed working crossword puzzles, sewing and making quilts.

She is survived by her children, Peggy Smith of Ellsworth, Ohio, Cheryl (Jeffrey) Ray of Champion, Ohio, and Ronald (Donna) Stillwagon of Bristolville, Ohio; six grandchildren; and siblings, Ralph Gray of Willoughby, OH, Peggy Orwig of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Jean Parke of Niles, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, James Stillwagon and daughter, Susan Stillwagon.

A memorial service will be held 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to Bristolville Church of the Brethren, 6400 Thompson Clark Rd., Bristolville, OH 44402, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

