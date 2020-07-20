Evelyn G. Ellis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn G. Ellis, 73, of Warren, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 18, 2020, at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley in Boardman.

She was born October 6, 1946 in Lumberport, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ray, Sr. and Nettie G. (Siger) Crouser.

Evelyn spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married Robert J. Ellis on July 15, 1967. They shared more than 25 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death February 28, 1993.

Evelyn was a member of the Champion Church of God where she was active with the ladies ministry of the church.

She enjoyed crocheting, reading her Bible and traveling. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her great-grandchildren, whom she dearly loved.

Evelyn is survived by two children, Brian Ellis, U.S. Navy, Virginia and Linda (Thomas) Hess of Warren. She also leaves behind a brother, Joe Crouser of Niles; a sister, Rita (Bill) Moore of Michigan; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband and parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by six brothers, William, Ray, John, Ronald, Robert and Richard Crouser; six sisters, Nancy Garret, Mary Robinson, Barbara Ruth Crouser, Ruby Helen Crouser, Betty Mae Cummings and Margaret Edgell and a grandson, Vincent Ellis.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Rev. Dennie Land officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, at the funeral home. Due to the current public health situation, everyone attending is strongly encouraged to wear a face covering and social distancing protocols are kindly asked and expected to be adhered to. Also, after paying respects to Evelyn’s family, it is kindly asked that you promptly depart the funeral home.

Evelyn will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the Champion Church of God, 580 Center Street E, Warren, OH 44481, in her memory.

