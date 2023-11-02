WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evan Michael Wolfe, 43 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 29, 2023, at his home.

He was born March 26, 1980, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Richard L. Wolfe and Dorothy A. (Larsen) Wolfe.

Evan was a 1998 graduate of Howland High School.

He attended SGG Church (Seeking God’s Glory).

He worked for Servpro, volunteer firefighter with Vernon Fire Department and worked for several ambulance companies over the years.

He was an avid musician, drummer performing with the Saxon Club Band, the family’s HK German Band and many other local bands. Evan was a member of TUCHUX, a medieval reenactment group Kur Clan.

Evan is survived by his mother, Dorothy A. (Larsen) Wolfe of Warren, Ohio; brother, Jon Nathan (Shannon) Wolfe of Slaton, Texas; nieces and nephews, Nadia and Nolan Wolfe, Rachel, Thomas John “TJ” and Sarah Payne and great-nephew, Cole.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Wolfe.

Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Rose Houston and Pastor Chuck Gantz will officiate. Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 State Route 165, Canfield, OH 44406, in his memory.

