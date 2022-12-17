MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evalena Cottrill, 83, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge.

She was born December 29, 1938, in Webster Springs, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Lorenza Martin Westfall and the late Nora (Payne) Westfall.

Evalean is survived by her son, Gary Brinson of Virginia; a nephew, Carmen Cutlip of Champion and siblings.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Graham Brinson, Sr.; son, Daniel G. Brinson, Jr. and siblings.

A graveside service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.