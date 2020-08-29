Eva May Smith, Streetsboro, Ohio

STREETSBORO, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eva May Smith, 87, of Streetsboro, formerly of Southington, passed away on August 28, 2020 at the Gardens of Liberty Park.

She was born August 3, 1933 in Bolindale, Ohio, a daughter of the late Eva May and William Swindler.

On June 1, 1957 she married Lee F. Smith with whom she spent 59 years together until his passing on May 17, 2011.

She was a graduate of Howland High School.

Eva was a very active member of Southington Christian Church as well as Newton Falls TOPS.

She enjoyed crocheting, camping with her husband and family, supporting her children and grandchildren in all of their school activities, as well as fall trips to Hatteras Island in the Outer Banks.

She is survived by her daughter, Noreen (Larry) Wiseman of Streetsboro, Ohio; granddaughter, Jordan Smith; grandsons, Nicholas and Zachary Wiseman; step-grandsons, Joseph and Andrew Marshall; a great-granddaughter, Liliya Wiseman, as well as a niece who was like a sister, Nancy Maybee.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Smith, as well as three brothers, Glenn, William and Delmar Swindler.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on September 1, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the funeral home, where Pastor Randall Riley will officiate.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 31, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

