WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eva F. Bryner Harford, 91, left this world to be with Jesus on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital after an extended illness.

She was born on November 16, 1932. in Georges Township, Pennsylvania to Brent and Thelma Nicklow Bryner.

She attended school in Germantown, Pennsylvania. She moved to Warren, Ohio in 1957 and worked at Ohio Lamp and many miscellaneous jobs.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Clayton Harford and Harry Woloski, whom she was married to for 30 years until his passing in 2002; her brothers, James, Brent, Carl and Paul and her sisters, Norma Stiner and Leona McGettigan.

She is survived by her son, Rodney (Beth) Harford; granddaughter, Shellee Shaffer; grandson, Shawn (Erica) Harford and great-grandchildren, Jordan Shaffer, Brynn, Liam and Teagan Harford. She is also survived by her sisters, Verna (James) Lewis, Donna Gates, Betty Leeper, and Linda Long and many nieces and nephews.

Eva attended numerous churches in the area and was devoted to the Christian faith.

She loved her family and especially taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Eva requested no services and will be privately buried in Champion Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

