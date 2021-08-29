Eugene William Elmore, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene William Elmore, 88, of Champion, Ohio went to be with Jesus on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Washington Square Nursing Home.

He was born June 6, 1933 in Glady, West Virginia, a son of the late Harvey Dayton Elmore and the late Thelma Lee Thompson Elmore.



Eugene was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War.

He was retired from Copperweld Steel after 31 years.

Eugene was a member of Warren Baptist Temple, he also taught a bible study and preached in nursing homes for over 40 years. He loved his family and church dearly. Everything we do will remind us of his love.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 68 years, Mildred Lucille Elmore, whom he married December 8, 1952; three sons, Tim (Deb) of Champion, Tom (Tracy) of Stow and Chuck (Sara) of Champion; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, as well as one sister, June Rosenberger of Warren, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, son and grandson as well as his parents.



A graveside funeral service will be held at the Champion Township Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., where Pastor James Dittmar will officiate. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery 15 minutes prior to the service.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, material contributions be made to the Warren Baptist Temple Building Fund, 2093 Ewalt Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44483 or to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road Suite 270, Valley View, OH 44125, in his memory.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Eugene William Elmore, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.