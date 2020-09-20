Eugene P. Carey, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene P. Carey, 87, of Warren, Ohio passed away September 18, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 12, 1933 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late John and Rose (Wagner) Carey.

Eugene married the love of his life, Marsha Buchanan on June 27, 1959.

He was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School and was employed as a blacksmith for the Trumbull County Engineers. Previously, he worked plastering houses with his brothers.

Eugene was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Eugene enjoyed gardening, hiking and creating mechanics art. He also enjoyed riding bikes with his wife, going on vacations, and spending time with his family.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Marsha L. Buchanan of Warren, Ohio; sons, Scott Carey of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, Brett Carey of Champion, Ohio and Brian (Judith) Carey of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Violet Greenwalt, Madeline “Toots” (Ken) McGregor and Roselyn Botts; a granddaughter, Heather Carey; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Joe and John Carey.

Services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., where Reverend James Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

