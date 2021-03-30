Eugene Michael Kuzenko, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Michael Kuzenko, 69, of Warren, Ohio, died on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his home.

He was born April 29, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Mike Kuzenko and the late Jane J. (Taraszewski) Kuzenko.



Eugene was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School class of 1970.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Korea in the Signal Corps as their Strategic Microwave System Repairman.

Upon his return from the service, Eugene worked in the family-owned company, Trumbull Business Systems, Inc. as Service Manager. Eugene then took employment at Pitney Bowes as service technician and as a salesman. Upon retirement, Eugene worked part time in sales for Prime Meats.



Eugene was an avid collector of Indian motorcycles, he belonged to the Indian Motorcycle Club and enjoyed riding and working on his bikes. He had a keen interest in documentaries and made many nature documentaries of his own work. His other interests were fishing and boating and spent many enjoyable hours on area lakes. He was also a member of the American Legion and Antique Motorcycle Association.



He is survived by his brother, Robert (Robin) Kuzenko of Cortland, Ohio; sister, Diana King of Cortland, Ohio; brother, David (Nancy) Kuzenko of Warren, Ohio; brother, Michael (Anita) Kuzenko of Warren, Ohio, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne O’Neil and also his parents.



Eugene will be cremated and laid to rest with his parents, there will be no services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is making these arrangements.

