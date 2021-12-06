Eugene C. Spade, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene C. Spade, 90, of Warren, passed away surrounded by his loving family, late Saturday evening, December 4, at his residence.

“Sam Spade” or “Jimmy”, as he was affectionately known, was born December 11, 1930 in Freedom, Ohio, the son of the late Christopher and Nella (Dutter) Spade.

He was a 1948 graduate of Freedom High School.

He was employed as a steel worker for Republic, later LTV-WCI Steel, for 38 years, retiring in 1993. He had also lived and worked for a time at the Ravenna Arsenal in 1952.

He married the former Lillian May Maurer on February 5, 1977. They shared almost 43 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She preceded him in death October 21, 2019.

Sam was active in auto racing in the 1950s and was part of the Spade-Burns Racing Team. He had also been a member of the International Order of Odd Fellows in Newton Falls, where he served for a time as chaplain. He enjoyed watching football, NASCAR, old movies and game shows. He also enjoyed building old crystal tube type radios, model airplanes, working on his cars and maintaining his lawn.

He is survived by seven children, Deborah Rodhe (Tim) Sunderland of Ravenna, Becky Dunavant of Toledo, Robert Spade of Cuyahoga Falls, Tobin (Julie) Spade of Newton Falls, Stephanie (Charles) Snyder of New Philadelphia, Sonia Spade (William Smith) of Ravenna and Toni Spade (Jim) Burns of Newton Falls. He also leaves behind two stepchildren, Brenda (Lloyd) Henderson, with whom he made his home and Carol Gladd, both of Warren and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides his wife and parents, Sam was preceded in death by a daughter, Karol Oborn; two stepsons, Walter F. Cutshall, Jr. and Robert A. Cutshall; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Spade; a grandson, Tyler Spade; a sister, Sylvia Thogmartin and the mother of his children, Dorothy Spade Egbert.

Funeral services will be held at Noon Friday, December 10, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor David Holbrook officiating. Friends may call 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, prior to services.

He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in the Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the family, MVI Hospice, or a charity of choice.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.