Eugene Arnold Karenke, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Arnold (Gene) Karenke, 84, of Cortland, passed away November 29, 2019 at Ohio Living Lake Vista.

He was born in Rhinelander, Wisconsin on April 14, 1935, a son of the late Roy and Della Fiebig Karenke.

He was a graduate of Bazetta High School in 1953.

He retired from the General Motors Corporation in 1990 as a Quality Control Manager.

Eugene was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Champion.

He enjoyed sailing, golfing and sports.

He is survived by the mother of his children and caregiver, Marilyn Karenke Burns; his four children, Lynne (Westley) Reinhardt of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Julie (Mike) Ruddy of Katy, Texas; David (Jackie) Karenke of Champion, Ohio and Michael (Lisa) Karenke of Champion, Ohio; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaugther and sister, Alice Faye (Gary) Patterson of Dunnellon, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Betty Rupp and Shirley Moyer.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on December 2, 2019 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Services, Inc., 533 North Park Avenue in Warren, Ohio 44481 .

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the funeral home, where Chaplain Mary Ann Bromley will officiate.

Interment will be in the Champion Township Cemetery.

The family requests that material gifts may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 5734 Mahoning Avenue in Warren, Ohio 44483, in his memory.

