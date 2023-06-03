WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Etta Mae Little, 78, of Warren, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, June 2, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born December 1, 1944 in Vallejo, California, a daughter of the late John A. Koehler and the late Ruth C. (Zirkle) Koehler.

She was a graduate of Champion High School, class of 1962 as well as Trumbull Business College.

On November 13, 1965, she married Roger Little and they shared 54 years of happy marriage, until his passing on October 13, 2019.

Etta worked for Judge Ravella as a court stenographer, Guessner and Platt Attorneys as a secretary, Daystar Counseling as a secretary and with Simco Management as a property manager for Oil City, Pennsylvania and Warren, Ohio.

Etta enjoyed camping, crafting, ceramics, painting and making blankets with friends. She was a great cook and would go all out for family get together’s and holidays, with Christmas being her favorite. She had an extensive collection of Santa Claus’. Her dogs, Tobi and Ollie, were her faithful companions.

Etta was an active believer of Christ and was a member of the Church Prayer Chain.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Ausby of Virginia Beach, Virginia; daughter, Amanda (Brent) Currington of Warren, Ohio; sister, Debi (Jeff) Allen of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Chase Harrington, Jerilyn Harrington, Mekhi Ausby and Victoria Johnman.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roger J. Little and also her parents.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Brian Daniels will officiate. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to the service time on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A funeral luncheon will follow at Warren First Church of the Nazarene at 4179 Parkman Road, Warren, OH 44481.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.