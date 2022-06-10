CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel M. Tranter, 90, of Champion, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born July 31, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Warner F. and Susanna (Balciar) Athey.

On January 14, 1950, she married Ralph Tranter. They have shared 72 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

She was a graduate of Howland High School.

She worked as a sales associate at Hills Department Store for several years.

Ethel was a member of Champion Presbyterian Church, an assistant girl scout leader for her daughter, den mother for boy scouts for her son’s, Ladies Aid Society and Deborah Circle.

Ethel is survived by her loving husband, Ralph Tranter of Warren, Ohio; children, Rebecca (Dennis) Carpenter of Warren, Ohio, Ralph Lee (Lorie) Tranter, Jr. of Phoenix, Arizona, Jonathan Tranter of Chandler, Arizona, Eric (Maureen) Tranter of Chesterland, Ohio and Joel (Dr. Laura Nelson) Tranter of Boise, Idaho; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her baby sister, Jeanette.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Attorney Dennis Carpenter will be officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

The family requests any material contributions be made to Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483, in her memory.