Ethel M. Spurk, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel M. Spurk, 89, of Cortland, passed away Saturday afternoon, February 29, 2020, at her residence.

She was born October 6, 1930 in Warren, a daughter of the late William and Katherine (Rockefeller) Kennedy.

Ethel was a graduate of Lordstown High School and she and her family owned and operated MVG, Inc. in Niles for many years, where she served as President for some time.

She married Raymond J. Spurk, Jr. on April 19, 1948. They shared 56 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death June 30, 2004.

Ethel is survived by three children, James Spurk of Warren, Debra Pollcino of Cortland and Kathy (Bobby) Parker of Warren. She also leaves behind a sister, Mildred Cole of Warren; a brother, Robert Kennedy, Sr. of Lordstown; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband and parents, Ethel was preceded in death by a daughter, Charlene Davis; a sister, Donna Allridge and a grandson, Robert Spade II.

In accordance with the family’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mrs. Spurk are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 3, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.