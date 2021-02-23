Esther M. Urey, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther M. (Taylor) Urey, 90, of Champion, Ohio went to be with her Lord on Monday, February 22, 2021, at Ohio Living Lake Vista.



She was born April 20, 1930 on Easter morning in Warren, the daughter of the late William Barclay Taylor, Sr. and Alice Irene (Beighley) Taylor.







Esther was a 1948 graduate of Howland High School.

In 1950, she married Kenneth C. Urey, Sr. and they spent 46 years together until his death in 1997.

Esther was employed by Champion School District as a custodian for a number of years before she fulfilled a lifelong dream for a higher education. She attended Kent State University after which she attained a position as an assistant librarian for Bristol Public Library, where she was able to share her love of books and learning. Esther retired after 20 years at her dream job.



Also preceding her in death were a daughter, Marye E. Urey; son, Thomas J. Urey, Sr.; daughters-in-law, Marjorie Urey, Sue Digels-Urey and Jane Russell-Urey; great-grandson, Geoffrey Urey; sisters, Betty Lou Taylor, Sara Jane Taylor and Margaret Crowe and brothers, Robert Taylor and Richard Taylor.



Esther is survived by her three sons, Kenneth C. Urey, Jr. of Warren, David L. Urey of Vienna and Timothy P. Urey of Warren; five daughters, Patricia A. Urey, Susan I. (Donald) McCarty, Donna M. (John) Livingston, all of Warren, Barbara J. (William) Wingett of Niles and Cathy Urey of Warren. She is also survived by daughter-in-law, Terry Valesky; 22 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, as well as brothers, William B. Taylor, Jr. and Charles E. (Billie) Taylor and many nieces and nephews.



She was a member of Champion Christian Church, were she sang in the Chancel Choir and participated in numerous Bible studies.

Esther enjoyed crocheting, gardening, camping and reading. She loved music and singing and she also played the harmonica. When the Urey van was on the road, there would be the sound of singing led by Esther. In her younger years, Esther loved to roller skate and roller dance with her brother, Bill. She created many original, beautiful afghans for all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many baby afghans. Many received crocheted gifts created by her. She was also very involved in genealogy and loved sharing family history.



Private services will be held for the family.



Due to the current mandate, masks are required and social distancing protocols should be observed.



Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.



The family requests that any material tributes take the form of donations to Champion Christian Church Food Ministry or The Warren Family Mission.



