Estella “Charlene” Boucher, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Estella “Charlene” Boucher, 90, of Southington, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born May 2, 1929, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles W. Lower and the late Stella Loretta (Lauth) Lower Karr.

On September 14, 1947, she married John Taylor Boucher and they spent the next 67 years together until his passing, on March 1, 2015.

Charlene was a 1947 graduate of Chalker High School.

She was a longtime member of Delightful Evangelical Congregational Church, where she was an active member of the Missionary Society, Ladies Aid and served on the Official Board.

She also was a member of the American Legion Post #751.

Charlene always enjoyed reading a good book, watching the Cleveland Indians, spending time with her family, traveling with her husband, children and attending activities of her grandchildren over the years and also talking to her family and friends on the phone.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Colleen Cherry, Loretta (Roger) Kittle, Jolene (Matthew) Mills and Renita (Robert) Mintus; grandchildren, Bobby (Tabatha) Cherry, John (Patty) Cherry, Douglas Kittle, Derrick (Christina) Kittle, Bradley (Jamie) Kittle, Stephanie (Daniel) Hamrick, Matthew Mills, Allison Mintus, David (Sarah) Mintus, Elizabeth Mintus and Scott Mintus; 13 great-grandchildren, Talon Tuszynski, Vincent, Emery and Alice Cherry, Natalie, Nathan Kittle, Taylor Paige, Evan and Elijah Kittle, Nicole, Taylor Danielle and Wilson Hamrick, Jentsen Mintus and one great-great-grandchild, Cora Tuszynski.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Taylor Boucher; her son, baby boy Boucher; grandsons, Stephen and Edward Kittle; her son-in-law, Robert Cherry, who passed away October 1, 2019, her parents; a brother, Robert Lower and sister, Catherine “Katie” Hogan.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Monday, October 7, at the church.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Delightful E.C. Church.

Charlene’s final resting place will be in Southington Reformed Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Delightful E.C. Church, 2473 Barclay Messerly Road, Southington, OH 44470.

The family wishes to say a special “Thank You” to the doctors and staff of the ICU unit, M80 Unit and Hospice of Cleveland Clinic, for their care and compassion to Mom and her family.