CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Essie M. Haynes, 82, of Champion, Ohio passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at her home.

She was born April 14, 1940, in Bessemer, Alabama, the daughter of the late Mose Boykins and Ruby (Owens) Thompson.

Essie was a graduate of South High School and retired from Packard Electric after 30 years.

She loved the outdoors, gardening, her ministry, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Essie was a member of the Tod Heights Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She is survived by her son, Elgin D. Haynes; daughter, Erinika S. (Eric) Haynes both of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Dr. Dawsheen T. Haynes of Haslet, Texas, Eric J. Haynes of Warren, Ohio, Elgin D. Haynes, Elijah D. Haynes and Elesha Haynes all of Columbus, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Erin, Mason and Maddox Haynes of Haslet, Texas; sisters, Shirley J. Bailey, Myrtle L. Thompson, Patricia A. Kimbrough, Catherine B. Rollins all of Youngstown, Ohio and Lillie Mae Boykins of Evergreen, Alabama, Cynthia Lee of Pratville, Alabama, Mary Hood of Bayminette, Alabama; brothers, Robert L. Thompson of Columbus, Ohio, Calvin E. (Carolyn) Boykins of Holt, MI and Melvin E. Boykins of Akron, Ohio and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie B. Haynes, whom she married August 4, 1962; sisters, Lynda G. Robbins, Slyvia C. Thompson; and brothers Tommy G. Thompson and Allen J. Thompson.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.