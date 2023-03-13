WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Espy Harold Miller, 77, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at his residence.

He was born January 28, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late John Carl Miller, Jr. and the late Geraldine (Tenney) Miller.

Espy was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War from October 28, 1968-August 6, 1970 and earned the following medals: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

He enjoyed hunting, collecting guns, working on cars and loved all things chocolate. When he was younger, he would build and race cars at Thompson Raceway.

Espy retired from General Motors after 25 years of service. After retiring, his new passion became his seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He loved to drive them to his pond on his golf cart and feed the fish.

Espy is survived by his wife, Ernestine Miller of Warren, Ohio, whom he married July 24, 1971; children, Donna J. (Carl) Hill of Raymond, Ohio, Scott Kolbfleisch of Sunbury, Ohio and Teri Miller of Warren, Ohio; and his seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl and Raymond Miller.

No services will be held.

Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Potential Development School for students with Autism, 2405 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44507. Espys’ great-grandson, Jayden Stiner, is a current student. They had a special bond beyond words.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

