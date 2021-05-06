Ervin L. “Dutch” Mundell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ervin L. “Dutch” Mundell, 70, of Warren, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, May 5, at the Paradise Lakes Family Campground in Bristolville.



Dutch, as he was affectionately known, was born July 19, 1950, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of the late Erving L. and Annalee (Jackson) Mundell.



He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for Heckett Engineering, retiring after 40 years of service.



On June 10, 1972, Dutch married the former Deborah L. Kelly. They shared 48 years of marriage and many wonderful memories together. She survives him.



He enjoyed camping, old cars and most of all spending time with his family.



Besides his beloved wife, Dutch is survived by two children, David Mundell of Warren and Ruthanne (Melvin) Miller of Austintown. He also leaves behind two sisters, Jane (Dave) Arbogast of Warren and Becky (Larry) Overly of Southington; a brother-in-law, Jack Drummond of Warren and grandchildren, Thomas Lutz of Leavittsburg, Emily, Mackenzie and Kaitlyn Miller, of Austintown and Derek (Kaitlyn) Mundell of Norton, Ohio.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ann Drummond and Judy Lather.



Funeral services will be held at Noon on Monday, May 10, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with the Rev. Roger Howard officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon. Due to the ongoing public health situation, those attending are required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing protocols.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.