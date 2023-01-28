WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernestine “Tina” Marie Patterson, 68, of Warren, Ohio, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home.

She was born October 6, 1954 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Clarence D. Schmidt and the late Frances (Paretta) Schmidt.

Tina worked as a bar tender at several local bars.

She played pool in local leagues and enjoyed taking her dog, Rudy and her late dog, Jada to the park and for walks.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy Patterson of Warren, Ohio; son, Devin Pennachio; brother, Anthony Schmidt of Warren, Ohio and grandsons, Russell, Jr., Brendon, Darion and Ayden Mazzola.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Arthur Patterson and second husband, Albert Pennachio.

There will be no service or calling hours.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements for cremation.

