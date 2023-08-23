WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernestine J. Miller, 80 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023 at UH Ahusa Medical Center.

She was born October 24, 1942 in Middlefield, Ohio, a daughter of the late Alva A. Riddle and the late Mae Lewis Riddle.

Ernestine received her Practical Nursing License from the Choffin Career Center and was employed by Dr. Yogesh Sheth for 30years.

She attended the River Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter, Donna J. (Carl) Hill of Raymond, Ohio; son, Scott Kolbfleisch of Sunbury, Ohio; daughter, Teri Miller of Warren, Ohio; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Shirley Bacon of Leavittsburg, Ohio; brother, Jack C. Riddle of Orwell, Ohio; sister, Maxine (Kenneth) Bell of East Clairdon, Ohio and brother, Chancey “Al” (Deborah) Riddle of Warren, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Espy H. Miller.

Per her wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

Interment of cremains will be at the Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to Potential Development School for students with Autism, 2405 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44507.

