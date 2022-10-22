LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest Gordon McLean passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Gordon was born on November 7, 1936, the fourth of five sons born of Francis and Dorothy Sells McLean.

He graduated from Lordstown High School in 1954 and received his degree from Youngstown State University with a major in sociology and geography.

He was married to Patricia Sweet McLean on June 25, 1960 and had two children, Jeffrey and Dr. Tracy McLean Ehrler, married to Dr. Douglas Ehrler. Jeffrey’s significant other is Brenda of Vienna. Gordon’s grandchildren and the joys of his life are Pierce and Jensen Ehrler of Akron.

Surviving are his brothers Francis McLean of Ontario, Oregon, Charles McLean of Columbus and his wife Barbara, and Robert McLean of Orlando, Florida and his wife Sonja, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition, Gordon is survived by his sister-in-law Shirley Sweet and families of the Philadelphia area and nephews Robert and Ronald Toth. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Horace (Madelyn) McLean and sister-in-law Joy McLean.

Gordon proudly served in the U.S. Army for 4 years. He served on the Trumbull County Planning Commission, was an Urban Renewal Planner for Edata, was Director of Harrison County Economic Development, and served Howland Township Zoning as an Inspector. Gordon was a charter member of AICP American Institute for Certified Planners. He was a thirty-second degree Mason in Cortland, Ohio. Gordon was a member and President of Howland and Cadiz Rotary, a Paul Harris Fellow, Vice-President of Eastern Ohio Development, named a Harrison County Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year, an Elder at First Presbyterian Church of Warren where he assisted with the grant for the restoration of the stained glass windows. In addition, he was active in Main Street Warren.

Gordon loved his garden and took great pride in it, enjoying sharing and canning. He was an accomplished wood worker, a skill he learned from his father that allowed him to build the family home, as well as many wooden functional and fun items. He loved having breakfast with his buddies and spending time on the golf course with them. He was blessed with a gentle spirit, wisdom, and sense of humor which was a joy to all who knew him. He will be missed by all who loved him.

Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Dr. Betty Angelini will officiate. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. on October 26, 2022 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Warren or The Animal Welfare League in Gordon’s name.

