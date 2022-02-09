WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest “Ernie” Rea Zugg, Jr., 73 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at his home.

He was born November 6, 1948, in Dubois, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Ernest Rea Zugg, Sr. and Doris J. (Welsch) Zugg.

Ernie attended Warren G. Harding High School but graduated from Warren Western Reserve in 1966. He earned an associates degree in accounting from Trumbull Business College.

Ernie worked for Republic Steel.

In his spare time, he enjoyed reading and researching things on the computer.

He is survived by his sister, Linda D. Humenik of Warren, Ohio; brother, Rick (Yasuko) Zugg of Glendale, Arizona; stepdaughter, Jennifer Woods; aunt, Louise Welsch; stepgrandchildren, Christian and Dakota; best friend, Dale Dilley; one nephew and several cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Zugg.

Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.