WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest D. Schleicher, 84, of Warren, Ohio passed away April 29, 2022 surrounded by his family.

He was born May 7, 1937 in North Jackson, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas and Murial (Nesbitt) Schleicher.

Ernest served his country in the U.S. Navy.

He retired from Delphi and Trumbull County Community Bussing.

Ernest was active in the Leavittsburg Baptist Church, where he served as a Decon.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan. Most of all, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Ernest is survived by his son, James (Karen) Livermore of Warren, Ohio; a daughter, Judi (Tony) Mondaine-Harr of Key Largo, Florida; a sister, Ned; grandchildren, Roger (Christine Leigh), Lisa, Jim (Meghan), David (Brandi); along with sixteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; sister, Vivian Rockweiler and brothers, Thomas, Robert and Earl Schleicher.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in North Jackson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family requests that material contributions be made to the Leavittsburg Baptist Church (4150 Kincaid East Rd NW, Warren, OH 44481) in his memory.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.