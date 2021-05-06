Erna Ann Eaton, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erna Ann Eaton, 87, of Cortland, passed away peacefully Thursdsay, May 6, 2021, after fighting a lengthy battle with cancer.



Erna was born January 25, 1934 in Neustadt an der Weinstraße, Germany, the daughter of Ludwig and Charlotta Braun. She had three sisters and three brothers.



On March 23, 1959, she entered into Holy Matrimony with the love of her life, Neal Eaton, whom she met while he was stationed in Germany in the Air Force. They shared 53 years of marriage together until Neal’s passing on June 2, 2012.



She will be deeply missed by her daughter, SueAnn Clark and her son, John Neal Eaton; son-in-law, Richard (Monika) Barnhart; her niece, Irene (Tom) Yocum and nephew, Horst (Peggy) Benz. Her grandchildren were her heart and she will be missed by them all, Jason Clark, Chad (Jodi) Clark, Fallehn (Brian) Davin, Neal Eaton, Bianca (Ryan) Williams, Gianni Eaton and Caprice Eaton. She also has seven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.



Erna was preceded in death by her parents and husband; daughter, Monika Barnhart and grandson, Steven Barnhart.



Honoring her request, there will be no calling hours. The family will have a private graveside memorial service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Erna’s name can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or John F. Kennedy Catholic School Annual Fund, 2550 Central Pkwy SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.