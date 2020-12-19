Erma L. Dean, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erma L. Dean, 98, of Warren, died early Thursday morning, December 17, 2020 at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born March 12, 1922 in Ashtabula, a daughter of the late Raymond and Dorothy (Gault) Thomas.

Erma spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family. She married Bradford W. Dean in 1946. They shared 31 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death in 1977.

She was a member of the VFW Post 7200 in West Farmington. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, crocheting, and jigsaw puzzles. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she dearly loved.

Erma is survived by her two children; Dorothy E. (Gary) Thompson, of Champion, and Daniel (Joyce) Dean. She also leaves behind seven brothers and sisters; three grandchildren; Bill Martin, Terry Martin, and Christine Collins; seven great grandchildren; Bryttany, Dustin, Kayla, Dyllan, Lexi, Natalie, and Brianna; and twelve great-great grandchildren.

Besides her husband and parents, Erma was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.

Private graveside services will be held and Erma will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Sager Memorial Cemetery, Bristolville.

Arrangements for Mrs. Dean are under the direction of the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.