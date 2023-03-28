WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erika M. Gardner, 92 of Warren, Ohio. We are sad to announce the passing of Erika on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 5, 1930 in Blaihach (Bavaria) Germany, a daughter of the late Joseph Seyfried and the late Elizabeth “Elsa” Seyfried.

On January 18, 1950, she married the love of her life, Roger Gardner, while he was stationed in Germany. Eventually settling in Champion where they raised their family.

Erika had many interests. She was an avid Polka dancer, loved to waltz, work in her yard and decorate for the holidays. Her favorite was Christmas, where she went all out for family and friends. She was also involved in many American Legion activities. Most of all she was famous for her German Potato Salad.

She retired from General Motors Delphi Packard after working over 25 years.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 73 years, Roger Gardner; daughter, Carmen Moser; son, Terry (Kathy) Gardner; grandchildren, Jason Gardner, Alicia (Jason) Perry, Adam (Lisa) Gardner and Julie (Dan) D’Annunzio; great-grandchildren, Dayna, Jordan, Ben, Levi, Caleb, Sophie, Danny, Dominic and Giovanni; brother, Robert; sister, Rosewitha; many nieces and nephews and her brother and sister-in-law, Lee (Linda) Gardner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Dorothy Gardner; son-in-law, Robert Moser; sisters-in-law Kay (Bob) Latimer and Jane (Dan) Deneen and five siblings.

Her energy and fiery spirit will be deeply missed.

Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to a charity of your choice in Erika’s memory.

A special thank you goes out to the staff and nurses of the 4th floor at Trumbull Regional as well as the staff of Traditions Hospice for the amazing care they showed to Erika.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.