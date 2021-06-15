Eric Todd Boley, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric Todd Boley, 53, of Vienna, died early Monday morning, June 14, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.



He was born July 30, 1967 in Warren, a son of Harry and the late Wilma (Brown) Boley.



Eric is survived by his father, of Vienna and four brothers; Gary (Jill) Boley, of Brookfield, Mark (Jan) Boley and Jeff Boley, both of Vienna, and Craig (Nancy) Boley, of Warren.



Besides his mother, Eric was preceded in death by a brother, Lee and a sister, Donna.



In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.



Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

