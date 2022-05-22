WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric Paul Higley “DDay”, 48, Warren, Ohio, left this world on Saturday, May 21, 2022, and rode into the next suddenly following an accident in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

He was born January 20, 1974 to the late Mrs. Debbie Higley.

Eric was a graduate of the Jefferson Area High School class of 1993, where he played football and basketball.

A life long football and Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes fan, Eric coached and was a past board member for the LaBrae Little Vikings for many years.

Eric worked at Trumbull Correctional Institute for 16 years, one as a plumber and 15 as a corrections officer, where he formed many strong friendships with his fellow brothers and sisters behind the shield.

The man to call for help fixing anything his generosity was legendary. With the biggest heart, he served the veterans and service members of this country as a proud Life Member of the Second Brigade Motorcycle Club where he held numerous positions including current State Sergeant at Arms.

He was a man for all, and an example of how to be a father, friend, brother and Uncle. With all of these, if asked what he was the proudest of he would’ve said being a husband and father and best “HeyBaby” ever to wife Tonia Taylor Dillon; son, Austin Higley and two daughters, Alexis(Matt Lanterman) Dillon and Alivia Dillon, all of Warren. Eric also leaves behind a brother, John (Julie) Higley of Pierpont, Ohio; brother, William “Bo” (Noemi) Higley of Conway, South Carolina; extended family, mother-in-law, Mary Hubbard Taylor of Warren; brothers, Fred (Lois) Davis of Southington, Mark Taylor of Howland, Brian (Delta) Taylor of Warren; a nephew who was like a son, Brice Taylor of Warren, along with numerous other nieces and nephews and two very heartbroken great-nephews, Maverick and Wyatt James.

Eric was preceded in death by his mother. Debbie Higley.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 2:00 p.m. where SBMC Brother Preach will officiate. Friends and Family may gather from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. A funeral dinner will follow the memorial service.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.