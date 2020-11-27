Eric D. Wick, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric D. Wick, 53, of Warren, died unexpectedly, Wednesday evening, November 25, 2020 at his residence.

He was born December 12, 1966 in Warren, a son of the late Richard A. and Delores E. (Boucher) Wick.

Eric was a 1985 graduate of Chalker High School and was employed as an auto body technician with Payne Auto Body in Cortland for many years.

He was an avid golfer and loved being on the golf course whenever he could. He also enjoyed time spent with his family and friends, whom he dearly loved. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Eric is survived by his two children, Stephanie Wick Markley of Mecca and Logan E. Wick of Niles. He also leaves behind two sisters, Lorna (Henry) Chavez of Southington and Lynnette Wick of Morristown, Tennessee; a brother, Paul Wick of Ingram, Texas; his longtime companion and mother of his son, Tina Hayslett of Niles; two stepsons, Wes Hayslett of Greensburg, Pennsylvania and Jared Hayslett of Niles; two grandsons, Mikey and Gunner and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with the family’s wishes cremation is taking place and Eric’s family will hold a private memorial service and celebration of his life in the near future.

Arrangements for Mr. Wick are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

