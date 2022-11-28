NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric Brent Fenstermaker, 47, of North Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at home.

He was born May 13, 1975 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Debra (Brian) Bacon.

He worked as a EMT and Firefighter at Bristol Fire Department.

Eric enjoyed fishing, hunting and going to the gym. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Debra (Brian) Bacon; grandmother, Loretha Fenstermaker; aunt, Joyce Fenstermaker; daughter, Virginia (Craig) Fenstermaker of Warren; son, Eric (Amber) Easthon of Champion; daughters, Ashley (Braden) Fenstermaker of North Bloomfield, Kaylee Senne of Lordstown and Alyssa (Caleb) Fenstermaker of North Bloomfield; sons, Zachary Fenstermaker of Warren and Logan Briggs of North Bloomfield; stepdaughter, Amber (Amie) Buber of North Bloomfield; brother, Jason Fenstermaker of Moncks Corner, South Carolina; sisters, Shannon Currence and Samantha Currence both of Warren; stepbrother, Talon (Samantha) Bacon of Columbus; stepsister, Jessica (Zach) Mitchell of Maryland; grandson, Carson McGaughy and his beloved dog, Ping.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather; Robert Fenstermaker and aunt, Bobbie Fenstermaker.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 29, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.