Emogene Hitzler, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emogene Hitzler, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born May 26, 1928, in Newport, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Jess A. and Joyce (Robertson) Rutledge.

On September 19, 1945, she married Richard C. Hitzler. They have shared 74 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

She was a graduate of Newport High School and was homemaker.

Emogene volunteered at the YWCA and provided youth counseling.

She enjoyed square dancing and was a member of the Cross Trailers, Marshmallow Squares and Sweetheart Rounds square dancing groups.

She is survived by her husband, Richard C. Hitzler of Warren, Ohio; son, Kenneth C. (Carolyn) Hitzler; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Wayne Hitzler; brother, Thomas M. Rutledge; sister, Omah Irene Gorillia; half-brother, Jess A. Rutledge, Jr. and half-sister, Pauline McCallister.

At this time no services will be held due to the current health crisis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren.

