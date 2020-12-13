Emma M. Panttila, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma M. Panttila, 86, of Leavittsburg, died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at her daughter Barbara’s residence.

She was born July 28, 1934 in Warren, a daughter of the late Lee and Margaret (Huff) Kelley.

She married Charles L. Panttila on May 1, 1954.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Emma was a member of the St. Mark Lutheran Church in Warren.

She is survived by three daughters, Jacqueline (Sam) Harsh of Leavittsburg, Barbara (Nino) Cavalier of Champion and Gayle Snowden of North Carolina and a son, Ed (Gina) Panttila of Cortland. She also leaves behind a sister, Judy Gray of Duck, West Virginia; two brothers, Roger Kelley of Warren and Orry (Robin) Lehtimaki of Troy, Indiana; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Charles and a sister, Joan Zakany.

Private graveside services will take place and Emma will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

Arrangements for Mrs. Panttila are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.