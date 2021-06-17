Emma Jean Tunstall, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Jean Tunstall, 90, of Warren, died late Sunday evening, June 13, at the Hospice House in Poland.



She was born May 2, 1931 in Brookville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Richard R. and Alyce (Baker) Tunstall.



Her family moved to Warren in 1934 and she attended Warren schools. She took courses at the Kent State Extension, courses in banking and was a graduate of The Dale Carnegie Courses.

Jean was employed with the Second National Bank of Warren for 35 years, managing the savings department prior to retiring.



Jean had a lifelong love of books and reading and was past President of the Friends of the Warren Library. She loved to cook and wrote her own cookbook with recipes and memories of growing up during the depression. It was called “Stirred with Love” and included much of her family’s story around the recipes.



She belonged to Beta Sigma Phi and was the 1971 Girl of The Year. In 1985 Jean joined the Altrusa Club of the Warren area and served as its President and oversaw the Altrusa craft show at Packard Music Hall for many years. She had also overseen the Second National Bank craft show and organized the Arts, Crafts, and Country Treats craft show at the Trumbull County fairgrounds.



Jean enjoyed working with children and was especially proud of the Altrusa Club’s Adopt-A-School program which has been contributing needed items to Warren school children for more than 25 years. She also loved gardening and her yard was always colorful and her bird feeders were always full. A member of the Friend of the Garden at the Ohio State Extension in Cortland, she donated a grove of chestnut trees in her father’s memory, and a rose garden in memory of her mother in the Women’s Park in Warren, along with many stepping stones in memory of dear friends. Jean was also a member of the Trumbull Historical Society, Friends of the Sutliff Museum and the Upton Society. As an active member of the Warren Women’s Club, she enjoyed cooking for the members.



Emma Jean trusted in God and like her family before her had been a Methodist. She had also attended the McKinley Memorial Church, the First Presbyterian Church of Warren and most recently the Howland United Methodist Church, saying “God has many homes.”



The principles she lived by were “Do the best you can with what you have”, “Do what you can to help others”, and “Try to leave the world a better place because of the time you spent here.”



Jean is survived by a sister, Jacqueline Downing of Warren; a niece, Sharon Hendrickson of Columbus and a nephew, Paul (Lori) Downing of Cortland. She also leaves behind several great-nieces and great-nephews and her dear friend, Mary Sabol of Warren, whom Jean thought of as a daughter.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 21, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Matt Darrin officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.



She will be laid to rest near her parents in the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.



A television tribute will air Friday, June 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.











