Emily M. Masters, Farmdale, Ohio

FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emily M. Masters, 98 of Farmdale, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021.

She was born September 1, 1923, in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of the late Orris Wolfe and Ruby (McClure) Wolfe.

Emily was a member of Believer’s Church and started Ladies In Touch, a ladies monthly luncheon.

Her greatest joy was reading something from the Bible every day. God is first then all her family and friends. She loved gospel music and attended many Gaither concerts with family and friends. Emily belonged to many bowling teams.

She was the wife of Arlo B. Masters and the mother of Linda (Ron) Trask of Howland, Ohio and son, Ralph (Linda) Masters of Farmdale, Ohio. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ronda (Joel) McElrath, Dianna (Mitchell) Hartman, Ronald (Leslie) Trask, Sarah (Gustavo) Rodriguez, Bradley (Debbie) Masters, Tracie (Matthew) Dzurinda and Kimberly (Patrick) Maenpa; 14 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arlo Masters and siblings, Edison Wolfe, Laura Frank, Glenn Wolfe, Lyda Gunter and Ruth Inman.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jeffrey Swogger will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.