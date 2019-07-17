Emily D. Yutzy, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emily D. Yutzy, 70, of Warren, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 16, 2019, at University Hospital Geauga Medical Center.

She was born April 29, 1949 in Mobile, Alabama, a daughter of Carl A. and Ruby Mae (Waller) Carlson.

Emily was a 1967 graduate of Allegany Central High School in Allegany, New York and OBI College in New York state.

She worked for several years as a nurse for various employers, most recently Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, coloring, antiques, sewing and crocheting. She also enjoyed the outdoors and loved camping and fishing.

Emily is survived by five children, Gregory Rarey of Hamilton, Ohio, Tanisha (Derrick Perkins) Yutzy of Dayton, Joshua (Brittany Long) Yutzy of Newton Falls, Jasmine (Marcus Jones) Yutzy of Warren and Deloris Cibik of Niles. She also leaves behind a brother, Gregory Carlson of Warren; a sister, Nancy (Bob) Forbes of Webster, Florida; her ex-husband, David Yutzy of Newton Falls and ten grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Chad Rarey and Skye Statler and a brother, Carl Carlson.

In accordance with Emily’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Ms. Yutzy are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.