WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emil Michael Fauvie, 83, of Warren, Ohio died Sunday, April 25, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 29, 1938, in Smallwood, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Albert and Sophie (Buglak) Fauvie.

On April 10, 1978, he married the former Betty Werner. They shared thirty-eight years of marriage until her passing, June 28, 2016.

He retired from WCI/Republic Steel after 38 years of service.

He is survived by his children, Terri (Lynn) Rudkin-Jay of Hermitage, P ennsylvania, Robin (Dan) Rudkin-Redick of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Roddy (Darla) Rudkin of Southington, Ohio and Sandy (Terry) Fauvie-Ryan of Transfer, P ennsylvania; sisters, Elaine Squiric and Bonnie Chimileski; brother, Stanley Fauvie; grandchildren, Carly Leskovac, Preston Jay, Angel Isenburg, Roddy Rudkin, Jr., Jessica Dewitt, Daniel Redick II, Michelle Redick, Casey Ryan and Kerry Brinkhurst; and great-grandchildren, Piper and Max Leskovac, Mina Toole and baby Brinky on the way.

In addition to his parents and wife Betty Fauvie, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Coffee.

A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.