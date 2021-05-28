Emil John “Sonny” Rossi, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emil John “Sonny” Rossi, Jr., 75, of Champion, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born January 2, 1946, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Emil Rossi, Sr. and the late Helen (Kissel) Rossi.



Emil retired from Denman Tire Corporation.

He was a member of the Sons of Italy, Moose Club, Naus Club and helped run the Eagles Club in Warren, Ohio.

He loved playing bocce, darts, listening to oldies, taking trips to Pennsylvania and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. Sonny enjoyed watching sports on TV and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Sonny enjoyed playing sports in his younger years and was also a coach of his daughter, Angela’s soccer and softball teams.



He was the backbone of the family and was very dedicated to his daughter’s and grandchildren.

Sonny will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his daughters, Angela (Scott) Martin of Warren, Ohio, with whom he made his home and Rochelle (Rudy) Stevenson of Parker, Colorado; sister, Angeline (Homer) Wiland of Cortland, Ohio; brother, Andrew (Diane) Rossi of New Brough, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Anthony, Marcus, Kaylie, Bryson, Natalia and Nicholas and great-granddaughter, Amelia.



In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his sister, Roseann Cipcic.



A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 30, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.