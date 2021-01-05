Elmer Edward Mollenauer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elmer Edward Mollenauer, 80, of Warren, Ohio passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, December 28, 2020, at his home.



He was born May 21, 1940, in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Lawrence E. and the late Mary (Sema) Mollenauer.



On June 22, 1964, he married Patricia “Patty” E. Wallace, and they have spent the last 56 years together.



He was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School in Washington, Pennsylvania, the class of 1958.

Elmer worked at General Motors Lordstown for 40 years with the “Brothers of the Broom” in the maintenance department.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.



Elmer was a member of Champion Christian Church.

He also was a avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia E. Mollenauer of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Kelly (Stephen) Rogers of Newark, Ohio and Kathy (Paul) Hrabowy of Bloomfield, Ohio; sister, Patricia Mollenauer; granddaughter, Hanna (Mitchell) Graham; grandson, Zachary Clark; granddaughter, Lilly (Nicholas) Thomas and granddaughter, Sydnee Rogers.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Private services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.



The family requests that material contributions be made to Champion Christian Church, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.