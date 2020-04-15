Ellouise Fike, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellouise Fike, 92, of Warren, Ohio passed away April 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.



She was born October 25, 1927, in Friendsville, Maryland, a daughter of the late James and Bessie (Didrick) Frazee.



She married Willard C. Fike and spent many years together until his passing.



She was a member of Blue Star Mothers.

Ellouise enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, crocheting and spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren.



She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Mike) Nicholas of Warren, Ohio; son, Ron (Cheri) Fike of Niles, Ohio; a daughter-in-law Janette, wife of her late son Ken Fike; sisters, Beaulah and Nelle; grandchildren, Michelle (Brian), Beth (Joe), Michael, Nicole, Ronnie, Kenny (Grace), Nadyne, Melissa (Josh), Brian (Lisa); great-grandchildren, Zack (Trista), Tori, Lexi, Joey, Josh, Avery, Landen, Taylor, Jaxson, Chelsea, Tyler; and great-great-grandsons, Logan and Baker.



Besides her loving husband, Ellouise was also preceded in death by her sister, Anne; brothers, Bill, Ray, Jim, and Stryle; great-granddaughter, Cierra and a great-grandson, Aidan.



A private service will be held. Ellouise will be laid to rest at Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Ave., Warren, OH 44481.