Ellis W. Gilmore, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellis W. Gilmore, 89 of Warren Ohio, passed away at Windsor House of Champion on Friday, June 5, 2020.

He was born May 29, 1931 in Woodrow, West Virginia the son of the late George and Wilma Dilley Gilmore. On August 3, 1968, he married Margaret Louise Wiseman.

Mr. Gilmore was a veteran serving in the US Army from 1953 to October of 1955.

He worked as a Utility Man at Republic Steel and eventually retired from Warren Consolidated Industries after 43 years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and picking blackberries. Ellis enjoyed meeting with his fellow former steelworkers at Arby’s.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret L. Gilmore of Warren, Ohio, three grandchildren: Michelle Phillips of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Morgan Phillips of Lake Charles, Louisiana, David Sarvey of San Diego, California and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Galen Gilmore of Mill Creek, West Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a step-son, David Phillips and a brother, Keith Gilmore.

A private graveside service will be held, and Ellis will be laid to rest at Rowan Memorial Cemetery, Mabie, West Virginia.

Family requests that material contributions be made to the General Assembly Church of God, 2021 East River Rd. Newton Falls, OH 44444, in his memory.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

“I always been good, and I’m gonna stay that way”

