WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen Rae Kopelos, 71, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born September 20, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and the late Mary Agnes (Kaley) Bowden.

Ellen retired from Warren schools an elementary teacher after 30 years of service.

She loved reading, animals and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Justin (Samantha) Kopelos of Niles, Ohio; daughter, Andrea (Willie) Kopelos of Warren, Ohio; brother, William Bowden of Niles, Ohio and grandchildren, Tracalynn, Malachi, Tiernan and Breccan.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Services will be held immediately after at the funeral home.

