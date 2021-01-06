Ellen Jean Ryan, West Farmington, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Dustin E. Sarvey, 36, of Warren, died unexpectedly, Sunday afternoon, January 3, at his residence.

He was born September 19, 1984, in Warren, the son of the late Donald L. Sarvey, Jr. and Jackie L. (Duncan) Davis.

Dustin attended the Trumbull Career and Technical Center and was the owner/operator of Grey Wolf Transportation in Warren for several years.

He was an adrenaline junkie and enjoyed going on any adventure he could. He was also a "gear head" and loved working on cars and trucks and getting his hands dirty. Most of all, Dustin cherished his family and especially his children, whom he dearly loved. He will be sadly missed by the many who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his mother, Jackie, of Warren; his fiancee and "old lady", Shannon Currence, of Warren and two children, Brandon and Amelia. He also leaves behind four stepchildren, Justin, Tia, Tara and Emma Zimmerman; three brothers, Cody (Miranda) Pence of Warren, Donald (Raquel) Sarvey III of Florida and Nick Sarvey of Zanesville; Scarlett Sarvey of Warren; his aunt and uncle, Troy (Melissa) Duncan of Southington and a stepgranddaughter, Ryver.

Besides his father, Dustin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Aaron and Iris Duncan and his paternal grandparents, Donald and Marge Sarvey.

Due to the current public health situation, there will be a brief private gathering at the funeral home for Dustin's immediate family only.

A brief graveside drive-by/service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9, at the Southington Graham Cemetery in Southington. The family asks any of Dustin's friends that would like, to please bring your trucks and join them at the funeral home for a procession to the cemetery. You are asked to arrive no later than 10:25 a.m. and to please remain outside the funeral home, in or near your vehicles, until we depart for the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.

Arrangements for Mr. Sarvey are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

