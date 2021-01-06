Ellen Jean Ryan, West Farmington, Ohio

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen Jean Ryan, 72, of West Farmington, died Friday morning, January 1, 2021, at the Guardian Health Care Center in Youngstown.
She was born November 1, 1948 in Gassaway, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Demi and Pearl (Brady) Westfall.
Ellen graduated from Farmington High School and was employed with Kennametal, Inc. in Orwell for 25 years. She spent most of her life working and taking care of her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Misty (Randy) Edenfield and Kelly Ryan, both of Warren and four grandchildren, Jordan (Alaina) Ryan and Bryan, Sierra and Kyle Kaster. She also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Greyson and Bella; four sisters, Alice, Janet, Debbie and Kim and two brothers, Michael and Jerry.
Besides her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff.
Private funeral services will be held for Ellen’s family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to All Caring Hospice, 5000 Rockside Road #100, Independence, OH 44131, in her memory.
Arrangements for Ms. Ryan are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ellen Jean Ryan please visit our Tribute Store.
A television tribute will air Thursday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.
More stories from WKBN.com: