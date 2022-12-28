WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ella Mae Titus, 94, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

She was born April 9, 1928, in Logan, West Virginia, a daughter of the late William C. and the late Ella Mae (Cooper) Wooten.

Mae had a free spirit and had a passion for hunting, riding motorcycles, long walks in the woods and even getting lost sometimes was fun for her and getting tattoos. When she was in her late 40s, she went to school and got her beautician’s license and had a beauty shop in West Farmington.

She had two children by her first husband: a daughter, Nanita Fay, whom was tragically killed in a plane crash and her son, Billy Gene, whom also died very young.

Mae is survived by her sister, Gay Bear Garland of Lordstown, Ohio and nephews, Tom and Tony Cantrell of Texas, Rock Bear of California, Bart Bear of North Carolina and Steve Bear of Newton Falls, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her all three husbands, Gene Fannin, Jack Titus and Lonnie A. Swango; twin sister, Ida Faye Cantrell; sisters, Elizabeth Runyon and Billie Rae Carmichael and brother, John Wooten.

Mae was a Christian and ready to be with her loved ones.

The family would like to thank all the staff and workers at Community Skilled for their care and love they showed Mae while living there. God Bless All Of You!

It was Mae’s wishes to have no service. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

