CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ella C. Black, 89, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023, at her daughter’s home.

She was born June 26, 1933, in Westmoreland, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Sheran E. and the late Alberta E. (Sleasman) Lilley.

Ella enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, crafts, bingo and going to casinos.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Rodesh of Canfield, Ohio and Anita L. (Shayne) Hamrick of Bethesda, Ohio; grandchildren, Adam Hamrick, Cassie Hamrick, Brianna Holskey, Stacie Tierney and Dan Phelps; great-grandchildren, Asher Hamrick, Rhett Hamrick, Everlee Hamrick and Latham Jones and her dog, Bella.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Black; son-in-law, Jake Rodesh; brothers, Bud Lilley, Ray Lilley, James Lilley and Rich Lilley and sister, Roberta Berczik.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Cremation has taken place.

She will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

A special thanks goes out to the staff of Windsor House of Canfield and Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

