Elizabeth Suzanne Fournaris, Champion, Ohio – Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Suzanne Fournaris, 56, of Champion, Ohio passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

She was born April 4, 1963, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Donald L. and Myrna Arlene (Meek) Shimko.

Elizabeth was a 1982 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School Cosmetology program and class president.

She belonged to the Warren Junior Women’s League, enjoyed shopping, traveling and music.

She was a server for many years at Yankee Kitchen, Enzo’s and Mr. D’s Family Restaurant.

She is survived by her son, Dimitris (Staci) Fournaris of Cortland, Ohio; mother, Myrna Arlene Shimko; sisters, Debbie Stefan of Warren, Ohio, Dorene (Celestino) DiVieste of Howland, Ohio and Tracy Shimko of Warren, Ohio; best friend, Mike Wake of Champion, Ohio; two grandsons, Silas and Milo and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brother, Danny Shimko.

A memorial service will be held 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday, August 30, 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 28 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.