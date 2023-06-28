SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Sue Thomas, 82, of Southington, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at University Hospital of Cleveland.

She was born September 12, 1940, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and the late Elizabeth (Fobez) Wolf.

Sue was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was worked as a packer at GE Ohio Lamp. She loved her cat, shopping, and spending time with family, friends, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Thomas of Southington, Ohio; daughter, Alycia (Adam) Thomas of Akron, Ohio; son, Christopher Thomas of Southington, Ohio; grandsons, Brandon and Arrazio and great-granddaughter, Ema.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty DelDuca and Dolly Shimone.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Services will follow immediately after at 3:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

