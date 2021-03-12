Elizabeth O. Watson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth O. Watson, 94, of Warren, died early Thursday evening, March 11, 2021 at Shepherd of The Valley Nursing Center in Howland.
She was born April 19, 1926 in Warren, the daughter of Harry J. and Annabelle (Williams) O’Brien, Sr.
Elizabeth was a 1944 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.
She had many talents as a homemaker, gardener and 30 year volunteer with Trumbull Mobile Meals. She enjoyed many fishing excursions to Canada and on one trip, landed a 25 lb. muskie and was featured in the local Canadian brochure.
She married William W. Watson on November 15, 1952, and they shared 68 years of marriage and many wonderful memories together.
Besides her husband, Elizabeth is survived by a daughter, Nancy (David) Kondzich, of Goodyear, Arizona; a son, Thomas (Susan) Watson, of Warren; and two grandsons; Thomas, of Cleveland and Patrick, of Warren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; Harry J. O’Brien , Jr. and Richard O’Brien; and a sister, Carol O’Brien.
In keeping with her wishes cremation is taking place and there will be no funeral services or calling hours.
Arrangements for Mrs. Watson are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.
