BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Liz” Hope Weaver, 84, of Bristolville, Ohio passed peacefully on Friday, February 24, 2023, with her family by her side.

Liz was born July 8, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert R. Jones, Sr. and the late Isabelle (Hope) Jones.

She enjoyed reading, spending winters in Florida, going to casinos and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She married her high school sweetheart, Bill Weaver, Sr. on June 6, 1959; Bill preceded her in death on October 12, 2011.

Liz is survived by her children, Bill Weaver, Jr. and Debbie (Arnie) Rowles, of Bristolville, Ohio; grandchildren, Nikki (Mike) Jarrett of Eolia, Missouri, Trisha (Jeremy) Maheu of Warren, Ohio and Matt Rowles of Salem, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Brooke Jarrett, of Eolia, Missouri, Jordan Holliday of Warren, Ohio and Bailey Maheu of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Judi (Stan) Velenski of Spring Hill, Florida and Brenda Greathouse of Warren, Ohio; brother, Bob (Barb) Jones, Jr. of Warren, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and her fur buddy, Huck.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where family and friends may gather from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to your favorite charity.

